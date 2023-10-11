440 pilferers detected in city

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) de­tected a total of 440 connections from where

customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura,

Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 33rd day of an anti-power theft campaign. The Lesco spokesman told media here on Tuesday that the company had also far submitted FIR applications against 439 electricity thieves, out of which 177 FIRs had been registered in respective police sta­tions while 47 accused had been arrested.