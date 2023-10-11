A tale of years-long mismanagement at AWKUM

Peshawar - There is a famous term in Urdu known as ‘sub acha’ means ‘everything is good’ or ‘everything is fine.’ It’s a common phrase used to inquire about someone’s well-being or to express that things are going well. However, sub acha is often used humorously or sarcastically to mean the opposite, especially in a context where it’s clear that things are not actually good or fine.

In such cases, it may be used ironically to express discontent or to highlight a negative situation. A similar situation prevails at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), where there is ‘sub acha’ or ‘all well’, meaning the situation is opposite.

In 2017, a 22-year-old university student, Mashal Khan, was killed in mob violence over allegations of blasphemy at AWKUM. Since the lynching occurred within his university’s premises, the case became a topic of heated discussion in universities and educational institutions across the country. It sparked a debate over increasing intolerance and the blasphemy laws in Pakistan and it also made AWKUM notorious worldwide as it was the first such brutal incident happening inside a place called “university”, a higher education institution that is thought to be the center of knowledge and tolerance.

Academic circles believe that a major reason behind the Mashal incident was the lack of permanent teaching staff at the department where Mashal was a student. The students became angry over a religious discussion and they attacked Mashal. In case an adequate number of teachers were available at that time, they might have calmed down the protesting students and the lynching could have been avoided.

Even today, the situation is not different from what it was during the days of the lynching incident. Mashal was killed on the day in a department when there were no teachers available because Mashal’s department lacked permanent teaching faculty. A few months ago, a similar incident happened at AWKUM wherein two student groups thrashed each other and even the police force was invited to prevent any serious law and order situation.

Even today, AWKUM administration has not learned from the terrible experience of the past and it continues to face the shortage of permanent faculty members.

One visiting lecturer told The Nation that he had been teaching on visiting basis for more than six years and ridiculed the incumbent Vice-Chancellor Zahoorul Haq’s claims of improving the quality of education at the varsity.

“Instead of improvement, teaching quality has declined at AWKUM. Also, a visiting lecturer is given a daily wage that is barely enough to meet the travel cost of the teacher to the university to teach his class. How can such teachers focus on teaching?” he said.

AWKUM VC Dr Zahoorul Haq has also failed to solve the problems though his tenure is coming to an end soon.

The Nation tried to contact the VC to seek his comment on the issues raised in the story, but he did not respond.