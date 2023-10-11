Afghan rescuers still digging as hope fades for quake villagers

SIAH AB-Rescue workers scrabbled through rubble Tuesday for villagers buried in their homes by a series of earthquakes that killed more than 2,000 people in rural western Afghanistan, but hope of finding survivors was fading fast.

Volunteers have worked non-stop with spades and pickaxes in Herat province since Saturday’s deadly magnitude 6.3 quake struck -- followed by a series of powerful aftershocks -- but some were turning to digging graves instead.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by deadly earthquakes, but the weekend disaster is the worst to strike the impoverished country in more than 25 years. Strong tremors were still shaking the area on Monday. “There are families who don’t have anyone left alive,” said 50-year-old Ali Mohammad in Nayeb Rafi village, once home to 2,000 people.

“No one is left, not a woman nor a child... no one.”

In nearby Siah Ab, a mass funeral ceremony was held Monday for more than 300 victims collected from nearby communities.

White-shrouded bodies were unloaded from a fleet of vehicles and laid in ranks as a crowd of men solemnly crossed their arms in Islamic prayer.

“I thought I must have been dreaming; all the places were razed,” said 30-year-old Ismail, who goes by only one name.