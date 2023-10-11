All publicity is good publicity: Meera's mother on her daughter's scandals

At a very young age, Pakistani acrtress Meera began her career performing in more than 150 movies.

She has also worked in the Bollywood industry and has given live performances.

Besides, numerous scandals and controversies has resulted in her presence in the media.

From English language bullying to alleged Nikkah ceremonies, her life has remained the centre of attention for those having an interest in the media celebrities.

Her mother has supported her throughout her entire career and has played a crucial role in it.

Her mother recently shared her perspective on all the controversies in her daughter's life in an interview.

She claimed that she doesn't care about the numerous scandals surrounding her daughter.

She also shared her astounding personal philosophy.

Regarding her daughter's scandals, she asserted that she believed that "badnam honge to kya naam na hoga"—all publicity is good publicity.