At UN, Indian and Pakistani delegates spar over Kashmir, other issues

UNITED NATIONS  -  Pakistani and Indian delegates Monday engaged in a fresh verbal duel at the United Nations Mon­day that resulted from last week’s speech by Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram in which he high­lighted that Kashmiris and Pales­tinians were among the peoples still denied the right to self-deter­mination.

Ambassador Akram had also called India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir the “worst manifesta­tion of modern-day colonialism.”

Reacting to the Pakistani envoy’s comments, Indian delegate Nitish Birdi argued that the U.N. had es­tablished the right of self-deter­mination principle as a vehicle for the decolonization of the remain­ing 17 Non-Self-Governing Terri­tories and not as a justification for undermining the territorial integri­ty of any member state. In this re­gard, the Indian delegate claimed that the territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will always remain an integral part of India. he went to accuse Pakistan of involve­ment in terrorism. Pakistani dele­gate Naeem Sabir Khan hit back im­mediately. The Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colo­nial Countries and Peoples, he said, reaffirmed the right to self-deter­mination of all people, not just some people.

“The right is also enshrined in the first article of the United Na­tions Charter, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and the Interna­tional Covenant on Civil and Po­litical Rights,” the Pakistani dele­gate told the General Assembly’s Fourth Committee, which deals with Special Political and Decolo­nization issues. He also said that Jammu and Kashmir is defined as a disputed territory on United Na­tions maps and it is not an integral part of India. 

“Multiple resolutions of the Unit­ed Nations Security Council de­fine it as a ‘disputed territory’,” Sabir Khan, a counsellor in the Pa­kistan Mission to the UN, added. Spotlighting the Indian State-spon­sored terrorism, he said it is a fran­chise that has gone from regional to global, with Pakistan, along with other countries, facing its menace. Citing an Amnesty International report titled “Weaponizing count­er-terrorism,” he said that India is using financial and money-laun­dering laws to target human rights defenders and civil society.

“Today,” the Pakistani delegate said, “more than 200 million Mus­lim, Christian and other minori­ties face blatant discrimination in India. “The terrifying rise in Is­lamophobia within India is a dis­tressing consequence of the blind pursuit by the BJP-RSS govern­ment of the majoritarian ‘Hindut­va’ agenda and its explicit support for anti-Islam and anti-Muslim rhetoric. “Today, no minority is safe in India,” Sabir Khan added.

