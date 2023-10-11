ATC grants bail to accused in poet Mohsin Naqvi murder case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to ac­cused Muhammad Ajmal alias Akram Lahori, a leader of banned Lashkar-i-Jhang­vi, involved in a 27 year old murder of renowned poet Mohsin Naqvi. The court or­dered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief of bail. ATC Judge Muhammad Ar­shad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petition of the accused and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. The court had ob­served that other co-accused had already been granted bail in the matter, therefore, the benefit of bail was be­ing extended to the accused in accordance with rule of consistency. It is pertinent to mention here that Muham­mad Ajmal remained behind the bars for 16 years due to his involvement in other murder cases. After the ac­cused approached the court for bail in Mohsin Naqvi murder case, it was found that the record of the 26-year old case was missing. The record was re-devel­oped after getting old copies of the case from police sta­tion. Allama Iqbal Town po­lice had registered the case against Muhammad Ajmal and other accused over mur­der of Mohsin Naqvi in 1996 whereas Counter-Terrorism Department officials had carried out investigations.