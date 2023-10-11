ATC seeks report on mental health of killer of eight

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sought a compre­hensive report about the mental health of an accused, involved in the murder of eight people, till October 30. Earlier, Institute of Mental Health’s doctor Anil Shafi appeared before the court and submitted that accused Faiz Rasool had been admit­ted for his mental health examination. He submitted that a medical board had recommended admitting the accused for a few days to determine his mental health. He assured the court that a detailed report would be submitted on the next date of hearing in compli­ance with the previous court orders for the purpose.