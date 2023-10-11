Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, Head Constable of PS Sukhkun

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar, during his whirlwind surprise visit to a 50-bedded hospital, secondary school, police station and veterinary hospital in Malir district here Tuesday, expressed his disappointment over the services of the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, headmaster of the school, SHO and Head Constable of the police station for inefficiency and lack of interest in their work and also ordered an inquiry against the Incharge of Animal Husbandry Hospital and concerned deputy director.

The chief minister along with caretaker Health Minister Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz and Secretary Health Dr. Mansor, conducted a surprise in the early morning to the 2-A Corridor Hospital in District Malir and 2-1 Corridor 50-bed Hospital in Landhi. The chief minister found its pharmacy empty of medicines and whatever stock was available was of painkillers.

Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Abdullah Brohi told about various issues, particularly about the hurdles in supply of medicines to the Hospital. The CM heard the plight of the patients and directed the SSP to investigate the matter and report him. He also directed the Secretary Health to inquire into the matter and report him.

The caretaker CM expressed his displeasure to the Director and Deputy Director Health for their failure to conduct an inspection of the hospitals.

The chief minister also visited BHU Jumma Hamaity Goth Dispensary and found its dispensary short of medicines beside mismanagement in its record keeping. The CM directed the health minister to talk to PPHI administration and direct them to improve the performance of the facilities given to them for operation. During surprise visit to the Sukhan Police Station, the chief minister was told that the Police Station has 131 police constables, including three lady police constables. He also found the lady policemen absent from duty for a long time. The CM directed the SSP Malir to take strict action against the lady police constables. The CM ordered for suspension of the services of SHO Malik Abro and Headmuhrer of the Police Station and ordered an inquiry into the overall performance of the police station.

During the visit, the chief minister visited Govt Boys Secondary School, Bin Qasim, inspected its various classrooms and met with students. The CM was told that the school has 15 teachers and 180 boys and girls students, of which almost half of the students were absent. The headmaster of the school Shaukat Umrani had no knowledge of the teachers and the subjects they were teaching in the school.The condition of the school was precarious in terms of cleanliness and maintenance. The manholes at the entrance of the gate were open and even there were no steps made to enter the Lab.