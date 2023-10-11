Wednesday, October 11, 2023
BISE Hyderabad announced SSC Part-II annual examination results

STAFF REPORT
October 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Controller of the Examination Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad Tuesday announced the results of Secondary School Certificate Part-II Annual Examinations 2023. According to the announcement, Hira Abid d/o Abid Ali Sahito of Cambridge High School Civil line Hyderabad Campus has secured overall first position in the science group examination by securing 988 marks out of 1100 marks. The overall second position in SSC Part-II annual examination has been secured by Vijay Lal s/o Bakho Mal of Cadet College Petaro by securing 986 marks while Suha Zubair d/o Zubair Ahmad Shaikh of Foundation Public School Civil line Hyderabad stood third with 985 marks.

STAFF REPORT

