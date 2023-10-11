Business community pledges support to polio workers

LAHORE - Business community of Pakistan has pledged every support to polio workers saying the frontline soldiers going door-to-door to vaccinate and protect our children deserved high­est appreciation and support from every section of community. They were speaking at a panel discussion held in Lahore on Tuesday.

The business community leaders who participated in the panel dis­cussion included CEO of a renowned US franchise Mr Nabeel, chairmen of a textile industry as well as a lead­ing pharmaceutical company Mr Imtiaz Ahmad and Mr Ahmad Shuja respectively. Director Expanded Programme on Immunization Dr Mukhtar Ahmad joined the discus­sion on behalf of the government. Polio eradication partners, polio workers and media representatives were also present in the discussion.

The participants discussed polio eradication strategies, role of polio workers, status of polio eradication and issues faced by the frontline workers in performance of duties in detail. During the discussion, the Director EPI Dr Mukhar apprised the participants that Pakistan was in an advanced stage of polio eradi­cation, which may be called the last lap. He stressed that the last stage of eradication was always challenging. He said polio workers were doing a commendable job in reaching every house in the toughest of weather and terrains. Dr Mukhtar added saying that government with the support of polio partners like Gates Founda­tion, Unicef and WHO was providing every support to polio workers in performance of their duties. It was ensuring that polio workers get high quality trainings, received adequate wages as well as security in high-risk areas, Dr Mukhtar said.

However, it was prudent upon all sections of community, especially the business community, to come forward and provide support to the polio workers. The director EPI emphasized that even little contri­butions mattered a lot. “Provision of chalks, pencils, ball points, clip­boards, caps, water bottles, shoes or jackets could play an important role in improving the working environ­ment of polio workers”, he appealed.

Speaking on the occasion the representatives announced to pro­vide every support to polio teams.

The owner of a renowned cloth­ing franchise Mr Nabeel pledged to immediately provide caps and ball points for the polio workers of Lahore. He further assured to pro­vide more logistics in long run but “a official of the poli programme needs to remain in touch with him” so that supplies are provided at the designated address on time.

The chairmen of a textile industry and a pharmaceutical company as­sured to provide shirts and water bottles for polio workers. During the discussion the polio workers narrated their ordeals while work­ing in the field saying hot weather and rains posed serious challenges to them in the field. They apprised the participants that provision of umbrellas and caps could prove to be a ‘game-changer’ in provision of their duties. Punjab has 204,000 polio workers and supervisors who participate in the National Immuni­zation Drives with a target to vacci­nate 22 million children under five.

This includes: 16575 area in-charges, 3985 union council medi­cal officers, over 169,000 mobile polio team members, 4868 fixed team members and over 2700 transit team members.