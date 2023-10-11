Wednesday, October 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Call for global action to address mental health challenges

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

Haripur   -  Mohammad Ahsan Khan, the programme director of the Human Development Organisation (HDO) focusing on torture prevention, mental health services, and livelihood programmes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressed the need for global and regional stakeholders to reevaluate the SDGs.

He urged them to create comprehensive policies, plans, and initiatives addressing the underlying causes of mental health issues. Ahsan said this in a statement on the occasion of International Mental Health Day, which centred on the theme “mental health is a universal human right” and stressed the importance of an inclusive approach to mental health challenges. 

Ahsan said that mental health should not be viewed solely as a medical condition but should be considered within the broader socio-economic context of poverty, crime, and torture. Data showed that individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds were more likely to engage in criminal activities, with 80% of the prison population consisting of those who resorted to crime for survival, both for themselves and their families.

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1697002544.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023