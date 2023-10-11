Call for global action to address mental health challenges

Haripur - Mohammad Ahsan Khan, the programme director of the Human Development Organisation (HDO) focusing on torture prevention, mental health services, and livelihood programmes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressed the need for global and regional stakeholders to reevaluate the SDGs.

He urged them to create comprehensive policies, plans, and initiatives addressing the underlying causes of mental health issues. Ahsan said this in a statement on the occasion of International Mental Health Day, which centred on the theme “mental health is a universal human right” and stressed the importance of an inclusive approach to mental health challenges.

Ahsan said that mental health should not be viewed solely as a medical condition but should be considered within the broader socio-economic context of poverty, crime, and torture. Data showed that individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds were more likely to engage in criminal activities, with 80% of the prison population consisting of those who resorted to crime for survival, both for themselves and their families.