CDA removes 2 more board members

ISLAMABAD-Two more members of the Capital Development Authority board have been removed from their positions on Monday in compliance of the Election Commission of Pakistan orders to ensure free and fair elections.

A grade 19 officer of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, who was serving as Member Finance and a grade 19 officer of in-land revenue service Waseem Hayat Bajwa, who was serving as Member Planning and Design were repatriated to their parent departments.

The move came just a day ahead of a hearing in this regard before Election Commission on Tuesday in which the Secretary Establishment Division and Secretary Interior were personally called to explain that why the directions of the commission are not complied.

The respective secretaries informed the commission that the Member Finance and Member Planning and Design are removed while member administration Amir Abbas Khan would also be removed in a day. They also briefed that the posting orders were delayed as a member wanted to complete his term to become eligible for his service benefits.

Earlier in the last week, after ignoring orders of the Election Commission twice, the commission had given three days to the interior ministry to remove CDA board members and asked to submit a compliance report to the commission in this regard.

Meanwhile, the secretary interior got exemption up to the Member (IT) being Technical post while Member (Estate) had already been changed and a grade 19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Tariq Salam had been posted as new member.

The post of Member Engineering is also vacant for which Dr. Khalid Hafiz of the Communications and Works Department Punjab is being considered.

However, after the removal of these members, the appointment of new ones on emergent basis are quite necessary as the upcoming auction of plots is scheduled from 17th October and Member Finance is the head of auction committee.