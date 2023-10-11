CM Naqvi’s surprise visit reveals inadequacies at Gujranwala hospitals

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala on Tuesday. During his visit, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also inspected Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and Medical College. Furthermore, he visited the pediatric ward located within the premises of the Child Protection Bureau. Upon arrival at DHQ Hospital, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi observed standing sewage water and noted inadequate cleanliness. Patients at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala expressed their concerns. Due to the absence of a drip stand, relatives were compelled to hold the drip while standing by the patient’s side. Attendants informed the Chief Minister that a fee of 300 rupees is levied for changing patients’ diapers at Teaching Hospital Gujranwala. During the visit, Mrs. Tahira, an oppressed mother, appealed to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi that due to the doctor’s mistake, her daughter died, justice should be done. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the management at DHQ Hospital, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi promptly ordered an inquiry to be conducted by Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala. He also visited the dialysis center, kidney ward, child ward, waiting area, and emergency block. Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the relocated pediatric ward within the premises of the Child Protection Bureau building. Commissioner Gujranwala arrived later, having been informed of the Chief Minister’s visit. Subsequently, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media, announcing the approval of the Safe City Authority project in Gujranwala. He stated that the project has commenced and is slated for completion within 120 days.