Wednesday, October 11, 2023
CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter to FIA for inquiry

MUHAMMAD SABIH
October 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has ordered to reconduct of the MDCAT-2023 entry test through Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi.
The caretaker CM, on receiving the reports of leakage of the MDCAT-2023 Paper, ordered an inquiry to probe into the allegations [of the MDCAT 2023 test paper leakage]. The Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi conducted MDCAT-2023 in Sindh on September 10, 2023. The committee revealed that approximately four to five hours before the start of the Entry Test of MDCAT-2023 paper was leaked.
The Chief Minister on the recommendation of the inquiry committee has approved the re-conduct of the MDCAT-2023 entry test paper through Down University. He has also referred the matter to FIA to unearth the delinquents and to proceed against them.

