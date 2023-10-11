Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Court seeks arguments in reference against Ishaq Dar

Court seeks arguments in reference against Ishaq Dar
Agencies
October 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought arguments on its jurisdiction in reference against former finance minis­ter Ishaq Dar pertaining to as­sets beyond the source of in­come. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by the National Accountabil­ity Bureau (NAB). The court marked the attendance of co-accused including Saeed Ahmed during the hearing. At the outset of the hearing, the defense lawyers prayed the court to adjourn the hear­ing of the case for two months. However, the NAB prosecutor said that this case belonged to the Lahore region. The court sought arguments on the next hearing regarding the court ju­risdiction and adjourned the case till October 17.

Agencies

