LAHORE - The Customs Intelligence seized nine trucks of smuggled goods worth millions of rupees dur­ing separate actions in Lahore. The Customs Intelligence in assistance with police and re­spective organizations launched crackdowns against non-custom paid goods in Shah Alam Market, Paan Mandi and surrounding ar­eas of railway station. During separate actions, the Customs seized smuggled items including huge cache of cigarettes valuing Rs220 million.