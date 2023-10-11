Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

Dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain wind thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta and Murree twelve, Gilgit nine and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian, while dry weather in Jammu, Pulwama and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Shopian nine degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh one, Pulwama eight, Anantnag ten and Baramula elven degree centigrade.