E-Katcheri session organized at BISP head office

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Amer Ali Ahmad, on Tuesday conducted a Live E-Katcheri session at the BISP Headquarters, Islamabad.

Hosted on BISP’s official Facebook page, this online interactive session served as a follow-up to a meeting held last week, dedicated to address the unresolved complaints related to the tranche disbursement under the Benazir Kafaalat Programme.

Secretary BISP actively engaged with BISP beneficiaries and the general public, listening to their live calls and inquiries during the Live E-Katcheri.

He took the opportunity to directly communicate with the beneficiaries and understand the challenges they encounter during the registration process. The issues brought up during the session primarily revolved around eligibility status and non-provision of financial assistance.

In response, Secretary BISP promptly issued directives to the officers concerned to establish direct contact with the affected beneficiaries and resolve their concerns within a day. A total of 897 complaints have been resolved so far, leading to the recovery of more than Rs. 1.4 million. In a swift response to these matters, BISP management has taken immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions. To date, 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered, and eight agents have been arrested.

One specific complaint regarding the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from a beneficiary’s stipend was addressed decisively by Secretary BISP. He directed the Human Resources department to immediately issue suspension orders of the concerned officials in the respective region to ensure a swift and just resolution.