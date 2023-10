KARACHI - Municipal Commissioner of KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi has banned eating paan, gutka, chalia etc within the limits of the KMC building. The KMC Building which has been declared a historical asset, said a statement on Tuesday. He said to avoid using prohibited items within its premises and take full care of cleanliness, if any KMC employee is found eating paan, gutka, chalia etc within the premises of the KMC building, E&D will be taken against him. Action will be taken under the rules.