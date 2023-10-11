ECP, political parties to discuss election code of ethics today

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) and various political parties are set to meet at the ECP secretariat on Wednesday (today) to discuss the draft code of conduct for the upcoming general elections.

According to an ECP official, the Election Commission had pre­viously held an initial consultative session with political parties to deliberate on various election-related issues.

In preparation for the upcoming meeting, the ECP has provided po­litical parties with an initial code of conduct. This draft is expected to be an essential compo­nent in the final prepa­rations for the upcom­ing general elections.

The ECP has already distributed a prelimi­nary code of conduct to political parties, and this draft is anticipated to play a crucial role in the final arrangements for the upcoming gen­eral elections.

The draft code of conduct highlights the significance of political parties, candidates, and election agents in safe­guarding the rights and freedoms of the people of Pakistan, as guaran­teed by the Constitution and the law.

Furthermore, it cau­tions against engaging in actions or express­ing views that might jeopardize Pakistan’s ideology, sovereignty, integrity, security, or the independence of its judiciary.

Additionally, the draft code imposes limita­tions on public office­holders, including the president and prime minister, preventing them from involvement in any capacity in elec­tion campaigns.