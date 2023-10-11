Wednesday, October 11, 2023
ECP, political parties to meet today to discuss draft code of general elections

Web Desk
10:19 AM | October 11, 2023
National

Election Commission of Pakistan and various political parties are set to meet in Islamabad today to discuss the draft code of conduct for upcoming general elections.

According to an ECP official, the Election Commission has already distributed a preliminary code of conduct to political parties, and this draft is anticipated to play a crucial role in the final arrangements for the upcoming general elections.

A copy of the draft Code of Conduct has been dispatched to political party leaders to allow them to offer their input during the consultation process.

The draft Code of Conduct can also be accessed on the Election Commission’s website.

