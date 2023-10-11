ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking removal of Imran as PTI head

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its ruling on a plea seeking removal of PTI chief Imran Khan from party’s chairmanship and withdrawing the election symbol ‘Bat’ from the party for contesting polls.

A five-member commission of the top election body of the country yesterday heard the plea seek­ing removal of PTI chief Imran Khan from party chairmanship. Petitioner Khalid Mehmood Khan’s counsel appeared before the commission.

The ECP heard an application requesting the au­thority not to assign an election symbol to the for­mer ruling party for the upcoming elections.

A five-member bench, led by Chief Election Com­missioner (CEC) Raja Sikandar Sultan and com­prising the ECP’s four provincial members heard these petitions. The petition for the removal of Imran Khan as head of the PTI party was filed by Khalid Mehmood Khan. The ECP in November last year had disqualified the PTI chief as a lawmak­er for one term in view of an omission on his part to mention the gifts he got from the official gift re­pository during his term as the prime minister in his statement of assets and liabilities.