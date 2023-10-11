Elections Transparency

Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, has refuted the allegations of favouritism and political affiliations among the caretaker government. As the country heads towards general elections in a few months, January to be exact, it is necessary that people trust the caretaker government and all the election arrangements carried out under its supervision. The prime responsibility of a caretaker setup is to ensure that the electoral process is concluded smoothly and with maximum transparency.

A general perception among the public regarding the political affiliations of certain members of the caretaker cabinet is not healthy. Such suspicions are detrimental to upholding transparency and fairness in the upcoming elections. Elections must be impartial and the public should have trust in the pre-election process. An environment of trust is a pre-condition to encourage people to cast votes. The caretaker government must take this responsibility very seriously, and dispelling false notions of favouritism through words and actions is a must.

Even in the past, suspicions of political leaning regarding caretaker governments did not play out well. A major pitfall of such a mistrust had resulted in allegations of rigging in the past. Pakistan has struggled with consistency in the democratic process where an elected government hardly completes its term. A major dissatisfaction that lurks in the background is a lack of trust in the electoral process, even by the political parties themselves. As the country nears general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as well as the caretaker government come under tight scrutiny.

A statement by the caretaker PM dispelling such notions is a welcoming gesture. Though political polarity makes it hard to fully wash off perceptions of who supports who, a clear statement that the caretaker set up has “no favourites” will help in balancing unnecessary speculations. In the few months that are left, the caretaker government can try to float healthy perceptions about fairness in the electoral process. All the people who are part of the caretaker government must, in their personal capacities, prioritise serving the state through a free and fair election. This will be the caretaker government’s best service to the country.