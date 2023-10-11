Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Excessive use of digital platforms affecting minds of youth: Dr. Khalid

Staff Reporter
October 11, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Punjab University Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that excessive use of digital plat­forms is affecting the minds of the youth due to which they are getting frustrated. He was speak­ing on the occasion of aware­ness walk organized by Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) in connection with the World Mental Health Day. The students and faculty members displayed stalls at vari­ous points in the varsity. CCP Di­rector Dr Saima Dawood, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that ex­cessive use of mobile, laptop is causing distance in the family for which psychologists have to play a proactive role. Dr Saima said CCP would continue to aware the public about different psycho­logical issues and their available treatment. She along with faculty members visited these aware­ness stalls and appreciated the efforts of the students.

Staff Reporter

