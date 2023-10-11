Excessive use of digital platforms affecting minds of youth: Dr. Khalid

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that excessive use of digital platforms is affecting the minds of the youth due to which they are getting frustrated. He was speaking on the occasion of awareness walk organized by Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) in connection with the World Mental Health Day. The students and faculty members displayed stalls at various points in the varsity. CCP Director Dr Saima Dawood, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that excessive use of mobile, laptop is causing distance in the family for which psychologists have to play a proactive role. Dr Saima said CCP would continue to aware the public about different psychological issues and their available treatment. She along with faculty members visited these awareness stalls and appreciated the efforts of the students.