FFC wins Best ESG Reporting Award

KARACHI-Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) was conferred with “Best ESG Reporting Award” at 20th Annual Excellence Awards Ceremony organised by the CFA Society Pakistan in Karachi. FFC was represented by Brig Irfan Khan, Company Secretary and Syed Imran Rizvi, Manager Corporate Affairs. The company secretary received the award on behalf of FFC. This award is an acknowledgement of best ESG practices, compliance to international ESG disclosure frameworks with our continued commitment to global ESG implementation mission.