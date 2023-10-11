FIA smashed ‘Hawala’ network

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in its ongoing crackdown against Hawala (illegal money transfer), arrested two people here from the provincial capital on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the FIA, following the di­rectives of Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfraz Virk, a major crack­down has been initiat­ed against the Hawala mafia.

An FIA team raided Brandreth Road and apprehended Muham­mad Nazir and Amir Taj, and also recovered 1.5 million rupees. They were involved in transferring large sums of money abroad through illegal Hawala channels, causing sig­nificant harm to the na­tional economy.