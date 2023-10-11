First snowfall advent of winter in Hazara division

KAGHAN - Tor­rential rain and light snow­fall coupled with light­ning and thunderstorms, marked the beginning of the winter season in the Hazara division on Tues­day. Babusar Top and the hills of the Naran valley re­ceived the second spell of the season, leading to the closure of the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road from Jalkhad to Babusar Top due to adverse weath­er conditions. The details reveal that heavy rain started late in the evening in the region from Haripur to Kohistan, bringing a sig­nificant temperature drop. In Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, and Kohistan, heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorms forced people to stay indoors. The meteorology depart­ment has also forecasted light snowfall in the upper parts, including Babusar Top and Naran, over the next couple of days.