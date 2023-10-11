First snowfall advent of winter in Hazara division

KAGHAN - Torrential rain and light snowfall coupled with lightning and thunderstorms, marked the beginning of the winter season in the Hazara division on Tuesday. Babusar Top and the hills of the Naran valley received the second spell of the season, leading to the closure of the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road from Jalkhad to Babusar Top due to adverse weather conditions. The details reveal that heavy rain started late in the evening in the region from Haripur to Kohistan, bringing a significant temperature drop. In Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, and Kohistan, heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorms forced people to stay indoors. The meteorology department has also forecasted light snowfall in the upper parts, including Babusar Top and Naran, over the next couple of days.