Four UK citizens released from detention in Afghanistan

LONDON - The UK on Tuesday welcomed the release of four British men from detention in Afghanistan and apologised on behalf of their families for “any vio­lations of the laws of the country”. Presidium Net­work, a UK humanitarian non-profit, later tweet­ed that two people it was representing -- charity medic Kevin Cornwell, 53, and YouTube star Miles Routledge, were among those released. “They are coming home! Thank you to everyone for their support of these men during this difficult period. We are all relieved,” the organisation said on X, for­merly Twitter. The two men were believed to have been held by the Taliban authorities since January.

At least a dozen foreigners or dual-nationals were believed to be in detention in Afghanistan, but authorities have not acknowledged any ar­rests. Routledge, from Birmingham in central En­gland, is known for travelling to off-beat destina­tions and posting about his experiences on social media. He was evacuated from Afghanistan in Au­gust 2021 by the British armed forces as the Tali­ban retook the country, but later returned. The UK Foreign Office earlier issued a statement saying: “We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of four Brit­ish nationals who were detained on allegations of breaking the laws of Afghanistan.