Giving good education, rights to girls vital for healthy society: Baligh

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday said that giving good education and rights to girls is imperative for building a healthy society. In his message in connection with ‘International Day of the Girl Child’, he emphasized that, “Educa­tion of a male child is education of an individual, while the education of a girl child is the education of a family”. Balighur Rehman said that it was very important to give education and good training to the girls. There was a need to change social atti­tudes and trends like keeping girls away from edu­cation and early marriage, he added. The Governor further stated that it was very important to equip the girl child with the education to empower her. He said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to highlight the problems faced by the girls in the society, and to make efforts to solve them.

Meanwhile, governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has termed the peaceful and immedi­ate solution of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) vital for sustainable regional peace. He stated this while talking to Special As­sistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mul­lick who called on him at Governor House in La­hore on Tuesday. During the meeting, issues relat­ing to Palestine, IIOJK and employment of women came under discussion. Speaking on the occasion, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said we are collaborating with various institutions for the empowerment of women, and after completing one hundred days of this project, the performance will be presented to the caretaker Prime Minister.