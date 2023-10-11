Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Gold rates decrease by Rs15,500 per tola

Agencies
October 11, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs15,500 and was sold at Rs199,500 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs215,000 on October 9, 2023. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs13,546 to Rs171,039 from Rs184,585, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs156,786 from Rs168,967 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewel­lers Association reported. The price of per tola silver also decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,500, whereas that of 10 grams silver went down by Rs42.87 to Rs2,143.34.

Agencies

Business

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1696924402.jpg

