There are many neglected infectious diseases that are transmitted from animals to humans and the environment. Coxiella burnetii is one of the most neglected infectious agents responsible for causing disease in humans. It is a tick-borne infectious disease of animals. In humans, infection may occur through the inhalation of particles dispersed from environmental dust and direct contact with contagious milk, meat, urine, semen, and feces. Clinical manifestations of this bacterium in animals include stillbirth, abortion, mastitis, endometritis, and other reproductive disorders. In humans, the main manifestations are flu, fever, hepatitis, and endocarditis. It has worldwide distribution, including Pakistan. Cases remain undiagnosed due to a lack of proper diagnostic tools in developing countries like Pakistan. Health management policies need improvement to effectively trace such infectious diseases.
The One Health approach is a cost-effective strategy that targets animal health, human health, and the environment in a unified manner. One Health is an approach to designing and implementing programmes, policies, legislation, and research in which multiple sectors communicate and work together to achieve better public health outcomes. The One Health approach is critical to addressing health threats at the animal-human-environment interface. We studied milk and meat samples to target the animal-human-environment interface. The raw milk and meat samples were tested to estimate the presence of a C. burnetii infection. The study included 304 individual milk samples from cattle, buffalo, goats, and sheep collected from different farms in the districts of Kasur and Lahore. We collected 200 meat samples, with 50 from each species of cattle, buffalo, goats, and sheep, from the slaughterhouses in each district, Kasur and Lahore. Molecular diagnostic techniques were used to estimate the presence of infection. Coxiella burnetii was present in 19 of the 304 (6.25%) milk samples and in 40 of the 200 (20%) raw meat samples. The findings demonstrate that the presence of C. burnetii, especially in raw milk and meat samples, deserves more attention from the healthcare system and relevant individuals, such as farm workers, abattoir workers, and veterinarians.
PROF. DR. MUHAMMAD YASIR ZAHOOR AND SHAHPAL SHUJAT,
Lahore.