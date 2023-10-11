There are many neglected in­fectious diseases that are transmitted from animals to hu­mans and the environment. Cox­iella burnetii is one of the most neglected infectious agents re­sponsible for causing disease in humans. It is a tick-borne in­fectious disease of animals. In humans, infection may occur through the inhalation of parti­cles dispersed from environmen­tal dust and direct contact with contagious milk, meat, urine, se­men, and feces. Clinical manifes­tations of this bacterium in ani­mals include stillbirth, abortion, mastitis, endometritis, and oth­er reproductive disorders. In hu­mans, the main manifestations are flu, fever, hepatitis, and endo­carditis. It has worldwide distri­bution, including Pakistan. Cases remain undiagnosed due to a lack of proper diagnostic tools in de­veloping countries like Pakistan. Health management policies need improvement to effectively trace such infectious diseases.

The One Health approach is a cost-effective strategy that tar­gets animal health, human health, and the environment in a uni­fied manner. One Health is an ap­proach to designing and imple­menting programmes, policies, legislation, and research in which multiple sectors communicate and work together to achieve bet­ter public health outcomes. The One Health approach is critical to addressing health threats at the animal-human-environment in­terface. We studied milk and meat samples to target the animal-hu­man-environment interface. The raw milk and meat samples were tested to estimate the presence of a C. burnetii infection. The study included 304 individual milk samples from cattle, buffalo, goats, and sheep collected from different farms in the districts of Kasur and Lahore. We collected 200 meat samples, with 50 from each species of cattle, buffalo, goats, and sheep, from the slaugh­terhouses in each district, Kasur and Lahore. Molecular diagnos­tic techniques were used to es­timate the presence of infection. Coxiella burnetii was present in 19 of the 304 (6.25%) milk sam­ples and in 40 of the 200 (20%) raw meat samples. The findings demonstrate that the presence of C. burnetii, especially in raw milk and meat samples, deserves more attention from the health­care system and relevant individ­uals, such as farm workers, abat­toir workers, and veterinarians.

PROF. DR. MUHAMMAD YASIR ZAHOOR AND SHAHPAL SHUJAT,

Lahore.