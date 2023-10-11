Wednesday, October 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hearing on PTI plea seeking permission for Liberty rally deferred

Hearing on PTI plea seeking permission for Liberty rally deferred
Web Desk
1:27 PM | October 11, 2023
National

Hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s petition seeking permission to hold a rally at Liberty Chowk could not be held.

As Justice Raheel Kamran of the Lahore High Court was on leave on Wednesday, hearing on the plea could not be held.

The PTI had filed a petition through party’s additional secretary Azeemullah Khan and sought permission from the highest court of the province at Liberty Chowk.

Lahore deputy commissioner and others have been made party in the petition. The petitioner took stance that parties concerned had been requested for permission five days ago that the PTI should be allowed to hold a peaceful rally at Liberty Chowk which was its constitutional right as well.

The petitioner prayed to the court that the PTI should be allowed to hold rally at Liberty Chowk on October 15 at 7:00 pm.

The petitioner also sought court order for security arrangements at Liberty Chowk for the rally.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1697002544.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023