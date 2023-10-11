Hearing on PTI plea seeking permission for Liberty rally deferred

Hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s petition seeking permission to hold a rally at Liberty Chowk could not be held.

As Justice Raheel Kamran of the Lahore High Court was on leave on Wednesday, hearing on the plea could not be held.

The PTI had filed a petition through party’s additional secretary Azeemullah Khan and sought permission from the highest court of the province at Liberty Chowk.

Lahore deputy commissioner and others have been made party in the petition. The petitioner took stance that parties concerned had been requested for permission five days ago that the PTI should be allowed to hold a peaceful rally at Liberty Chowk which was its constitutional right as well.

The petitioner prayed to the court that the PTI should be allowed to hold rally at Liberty Chowk on October 15 at 7:00 pm.

The petitioner also sought court order for security arrangements at Liberty Chowk for the rally.