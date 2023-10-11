Islamabad police arrest 11 outlaws

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 11 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Shoukat Masih involved in illegally gas refilling.

The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Arman Khan and recovered 270 gram heroin from his possession. Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested two accused namely Mohsin Masih and Shahzad and recovered 45 liters liquor from their possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Nasir Khan and recovered 525 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Zain Muhammad and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession.

The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Ali Abbas and Jahanzeb and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and one iron punch from their possession. Moreover, the Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Akbar Hussain and Hassan Yaseen and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and one dagger from their possession.

Furthermore, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Saqib and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.

Also, the Islamabad Capital Police Tarnol police station arrested three wanted members of two snatcher gangs involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered cash and mobile phones from their possession, he said.

Meanwhile, officials of Nilore and Noon police stations apprehended two wanted members of a motorbike thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered stolen motorbike and valuables from their possession.

Meanwhile, officials of Nilore and Noon police stations apprehended two wanted members of a motorbike thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered stolen motorbike and valuables from their possession. Following these directives, the Nilore police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a member of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous theft activities. Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

The accused was identified as Tajid Hussain. Similarly, the Noon police team also arrested a wanted member of a thief gang involved in theft activities and recovered stolen valuables from his possession. The accused was identified as Muhammad Ans.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Ans. Case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in theft activities and said that safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Following these directions, the Tarnol police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of two snatcher gangs involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of the Tarnol police station jurisdiction.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Saleem, Sulman Khan and Shamir. Police team also recovered the snatched cash and mobile phone from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.