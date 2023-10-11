It's time SC, ECP determine their jurisdictions: Farhatullah Babar

Prominent PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said Wednesday the time has come for the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to determine their respective jurisdictions.

Babar who participated in a consultative meeting on “Free and Fair Elections” organised by the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), said that under the pretext of the May 9 events, democracy was being diluted by curtailing the freedom of political parties.

He called on the ECP to take notice of the attempts being made to exploit the May 9 events for political gains.

Babr said he felt the elections would not take place, arguing that a change in the top hierarchy of the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) led to suspicions about fairness of the next elections.

He also questioned why the ECP did not order an inquiry into the RTS glitch during the previous elections.

While expressing similar views, legal expert Shoaib Shaheen added that the judiciary, state institutions and political groups should ensure a level playing field (ahead of the elections).

Shaheen also questioned the resurfacing of missing PTI leaders on media, referring to the recent appearance of Usman Dar through a Dunya TV interview after he went missing following the May 9 riots.

He was of the opinion that it was mandatory the ECP played its due role for the conduct of fair elections in the country.