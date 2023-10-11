Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Jahanara Wattoo appointed as Punjab Board of Social Protection Authority VP

Jahanara Wattoo appointed as Punjab Board of Social Protection Authority VP
Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2023
LAHORE   -  As per a notification issued by the Punjab Government Plan­ning and Development Board on October 9, 2023, Ms Jah­anara Wattoo has joined the Punjab Board of Social Protec­tion Authority as Vice Presi­dent. She was conferred this honourable position by the Chief Minister of Punjab. Bringing with her a long list of achievements that includes SAIEVAC Advisor to SAARC Countries and a Goodwill Ambassador for Or­phan Children along with a decades-old experience of public service, Ms Wattoo comes equipped with a rich and diversified experience. At present, she serves as Central Vice President of Pakistan Business Forum, a trade advocacy group. When asked about the significance of her latest appointment, she noted, “It is my lifelong mission to see Pakistan perform ex­amplarily in line with all lofty Sustainable Develop­ment Goals, as prescribed by the UN.” “The day we realise no one can truly prosper untill all of us pros­per, Pakistan would become a force to reckon with.”

Our Staff Reporter

