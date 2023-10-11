Jahanara Wattoo appointed as Punjab Board of Social Protection Authority VP

LAHORE - As per a notification issued by the Punjab Government Planning and Development Board on October 9, 2023, Ms Jahanara Wattoo has joined the Punjab Board of Social Protection Authority as Vice President. She was conferred this honourable position by the Chief Minister of Punjab. Bringing with her a long list of achievements that includes SAIEVAC Advisor to SAARC Countries and a Goodwill Ambassador for Orphan Children along with a decades-old experience of public service, Ms Wattoo comes equipped with a rich and diversified experience. At present, she serves as Central Vice President of Pakistan Business Forum, a trade advocacy group. When asked about the significance of her latest appointment, she noted, “It is my lifelong mission to see Pakistan perform examplarily in line with all lofty Sustainable Development Goals, as prescribed by the UN.” “The day we realise no one can truly prosper untill all of us prosper, Pakistan would become a force to reckon with.”