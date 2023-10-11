Jahanara Wattoo appointed as Punjab Board of Social Protection Authority VP

LAHORE - As per a notification issued by the Punjab Government Plan­ning and Development Board on October 9, 2023, Ms Jah­anara Wattoo has joined the Punjab Board of Social Protec­tion Authority as Vice Presi­dent. She was conferred this honourable position by the Chief Minister of Punjab. Bringing with her a long list of achievements that includes SAIEVAC Advisor to SAARC Countries and a Goodwill Ambassador for Or­phan Children along with a decades-old experience of public service, Ms Wattoo comes equipped with a rich and diversified experience. At present, she serves as Central Vice President of Pakistan Business Forum, a trade advocacy group. When asked about the significance of her latest appointment, she noted, “It is my lifelong mission to see Pakistan perform ex­amplarily in line with all lofty Sustainable Develop­ment Goals, as prescribed by the UN.” “The day we realise no one can truly prosper untill all of us pros­per, Pakistan would become a force to reckon with.”