Japanese envoy calls on Governor

PESHAWAR   -   Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro on Tuesday called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here at the Governor’s House and discussed bilateral cooperation, issues of mutual interest.

The two sides discussed bilateral projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including education, agriculture, minerals and other sectors, besides investment opportunities in the province and honourable return of Afghan citizens residing in Pakistan.

The Governor urged the Japanese government to cooperate more in education and health projects in the province, especially in the merged districts.

