Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Jazz emerges as Pakistan’s top innovation performer in Global Innovation Index 2023

October 11, 2023
Business

LAHORE-Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has been recognised as a top innovation performer in the Global Innovation Index 2023, released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), a specialised agency of the United Nations.
This recognition is a testament to Jazz’s unwavering commitment to innovation and its exceptional ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its customers in the digital era. “Customer-centric innovation is not just about meeting needs; it’s about anticipating them. This approach is the driving force behind every breakthrough we make. It’s what sets us apart and leads us forward in this competitive market. Jazz’s transformation from a telecom company to a leading digital operator offering experiences for every minute of the day, from fintech to chat, and entertainment to cloud services, also signifies this approach,” shared Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz. Jazz’s success in the Global Innovation Index 2023 reinforces its position as a frontrunner in the telecom industry and affirms its dedication to delivering innovative solutions that meet the ever-changing demands of its customers.

