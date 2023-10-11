Wednesday, October 11, 2023
KP CM’s aide visits Pehure Complex, Machai Power Station

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2023
Peshawar  -   Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah, the caretaker Chief Minister’s Advisor for Mineral Development, Planning, Development, Energy, and Power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the province’s substantial water resources and natural reserves as valuable assets for cost-effective electricity production. He highlighted the potential of hydroelectric power projects to address energy challenges and create opportunities for sustainable economic growth and employment.

Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah shared these insights with the media during his visits to the Pehure Hydro Power Complex in Swabi and the Machai Hydro Power Station in Mardan. During these visits, he received comprehensive briefings on power generation capacity, facility components, staffing, challenges, and recommendations. The Pehure Hydro Power Complex generates 18 MW of electricity, while the Machai Hydro Power Station produces 2.6 MW.

The caretaker Advisor was informed about the status of completed, ongoing, and proposed hydropower generation projects. He conducted inspections at various sections of both the Pehure Hydropower Complex in Swabi and the Machai Hydropower Station in Mardan, providing necessary directives during his visits.

Our Staff Reporter

