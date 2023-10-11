Wednesday, October 11, 2023
KP offers vast investment, business opportunities: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2023
Peshawar   -  Dr. Aamir Abdullah, the Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Merged Tribal Areas Affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), emphasized the vast investment opportunities within the province. He underlined the necessity of fostering a favorable environment and providing essential facilities to attract and support investors and entrepreneurs.

Speaking as the chief guest at the “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa SMEs and Investors Networking” event held in Peshawar, Dr. Abdullah highlighted the pivotal role of private investment in the economic development of the province. He cited global examples where countries achieved significant progress by prioritizing the private sector, reaffirming the government’s commitment to encouraging investors and businessmen.

Dr. Abdullah emphasized that, following the merger of tribal areas, the province’s population has increased by 5.5 million people. To ensure sustainable development in these areas, he stressed the need for private investment alongside government resources.

