Last solar eclipse of 2023 on Oct 14

LAHORE - The last solar eclipse of the year 2023 will take place on 14th of the current month. Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department (PMD) office sources told APP that the second and last solar eclipse of this year will start at 8:04pm on Oct 14, while ending at 1:55am on Oct 15. However, the eclipse could not be seen in Pakistan, they said. The solar eclipse will be visible in southwestern Mexico, various countries in Cen­tral America, while it will also be visible in central Colombia and northern Brazil, they said. Mean­while, on the other hand, the last lunar eclipse of the year will be taking place on October 28. On this day the lunar eclipse will start at 11:02pm and would be in the full swing by 1:14am, ending at 3:26pm on Octo­ber 29.