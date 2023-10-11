LESCO recovers Rs24m from 839 defaulters on 27th day of recovery campaign

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 24 million from 839 defaulters in all the five dis­tricts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nan­kana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 27th day of its recovery cam­paign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 27th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the sup­port of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 3.24 million from 84 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 5.03 million from 64 default­ers in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Mate­rial Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 3.77 million from 113 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 790,000 from 17 defaulters in South Cir­cle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhu­pura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 1.54 million from 89 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 3.64 million from 119 de­faulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in col­laboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.12 million from 181 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 4.23 mil­lion from 172 defaulters in Ka­sur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Re­covery) recovered more than Rs 736 million from 22,812 default­ers in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO had recovered outstanding dues of Rs 91.32 million from 3,151 default­ers in Northern Circle; Rs 177.48 million from 2,558 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 106.52 million from 2,828 defaulters in Cen­tral Circle; Rs 43.90 million from 1,316 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 45 million from 1,858 default­ers in Nankana Circle; Rs 93.86 million from 1,285 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 49.63 mil­lion from 3,520 defaulters in Oka­ra Circle and Rs 129.06 million from 5,396 defaulters in Kasur Circle. For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the La­hore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Of­ficer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior of­ficers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters.