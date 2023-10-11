Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Man dies, wife critical after suicide bid

October 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -  A youth died while his wife was hospitalized when they attempted to commit suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Mureed­wala police station. A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 25-year-old Umair and his 22-year-old wife, Saadia, took poison­ous pills after getting dejected over some domestic issues. The couple was rushed to hospital where Umair died while the condition of his wife is stated to be critical. The police took the body into custody and started an investi­gation, he added.

