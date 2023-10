SARGODHA, Oct 10 - A man was killed in a firing incident in the jurisdiction of Sat­ellite town police sta­tion here on Tuesday. Police said that Rizwan Ali, a resident of Jin­nah colony, was going on a motorcycle when armed accused opened firing at him in new Sat­ellite town. Resultantly, Rizwan died on the spot due to bullet injuries. Upon getting informa­tion of the incident, police along with Res­cue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for postmortem.