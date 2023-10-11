Mass awareness crucial to win fight against depression, anxiety

PESHAWAR - Like blood pressure and diabetes, mental health disorders were termed as silent killer that claimed around eight million people worldwide including Pakistan.

“Depression, anxiety and mental stress are the silent killers that take nearly eight million lives in world including Pakistan,” said renowned psychiatrist and former Principal Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Dr Iftikhar Hussain while talking to APP on World Mental Day.

He said one in every eight persons or 970 million people were suffering from different diseases of mental disorders including depression, anxiety and stress due to socioeconomic imbalances, poverty and poor treatment by society.

In Pakistan, he said around 40 to 50 million people were suffering from common mental disorders, adding such illness afflicts 15 to 35 million adults which was about 10 to 20 per cent of the total population.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain said approximately 20 to 25 million children or 10pc of the population in our country need attention from mental health practitioners.

The research studies show that 50 per cent of mental-related diseases start from 14 to 24 years due to different socioeconomic issues and ill-treatment by the society to marginalised ones.

He claimed that untreated depression, anxiety and other mental disorders may account 13pc of the total death burden by 2030 in the world including Pakistan.

“The common symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress is feeling sad, confused thinking, mood changes and tiredness,” he said, adding in Pakistan most of people did not take mental diseases seriously and in later stages treatment became impossible.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain advised people to bring their loved ones immediately to the hospital or psychiatrist if notice any of the above symptoms and avoid self-medication.

“We were shocked after doctors diagnosed my brother Sajid Khan with last stage of depression that badly affected his brain cells after a stroke and made him unproductive for entire life,” said Akhtar Ali, the brother of the victim and a resident of Nowshera while talking to APP.

“My elder brother looks very tired and did not take interest in studies,” he said, adding his disease was further aggravated after his family abandoned him due to poor health and unemployment,” he said.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain said there was a common perception that people with mental illness were violent, looked different from others, and could never get better or could not be productive members of society.

He said such misleading stereotypes impact adversely on these people’s struggle to cope with their condition.

The senior psychiatrist said research studies show that people with mental illness were much more likely to be a victim than a perpetrator. Media should come forward and be strong partners against this social bias. Family members, friends and society in general had a vital role to play in helping people recover from mental illness. They needed a positive attitude and acceptance of their conditions.