Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Met Office warns dengue outbreak till December 5

October 11, 2023
Peshawar   -   The Met Office has warned of a possible outbreak of dengue fever during the post-monsoon season up-till December 05 and advised all the stakeholders to take preemptive measures to prevent the phenomenon.

In a letter issued by Deputy Director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr Shahzada Adnan, it was said that dengue triggers during the post monsoon season, especially in the areas where the temperature and humidity threshold remains 26 to 29C and 60 percent respectively.

Dr Adnan said that the breeding stops once the temperature falls below 16C, adding that the late retreat of monsoon is providing an ideal environment for a dengue outbreak and there are chances of dengue fever outbreak in the current month.

