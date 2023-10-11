NAB declares Khawaja Saad, brother innocent in Paragon City case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday declared Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique innocent in Paragon City case.

The NAB returned the reference against Khawaja brothers to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) adding that no evidence of corruption found against them.

“Paragon Housing Society was approved by the Aziz Bhatti Town, not by the LDA,” NAB said in its report to the court. “The bureau not required to pursue the case further,” the bureau stated. “The case should be sent to the LDA, which have to redress complaints as regulator,” accountability watchdog said.

Accountability Judge Qamar uz Zaman directed the LDA to address complaints in Paragon Housing Society project adding that four affected persons remaining while all others have been given plots.

The reference

The NAB in the reference said that Saad Rafique and others had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

According to the reference, Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It alleged that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.