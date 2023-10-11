Nawaz to leave UK for Saudi Arabia today

HOMECOMING.

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday told report­ers that the PML-N su­premo Nawaz Sharif will fly to Saudi Arabia today (October 11), where he will perform Umrah and spend time with his son Hussain Sharif.

Siddiqui also said Nawaz would leave for Saudi Arabia on Wednes­day. “I don’t have any re­ports of his meeting with the Royal family.

Siddiqui added that Nawaz would leave for the United Arab Emir­ates two days before his expected arrival in Pa­kistan on October 21. “He will rest there and is also expected to meet some party leaders.”

In response to a ques­tion on reports re­garding Nawaz visit­ing China and Qatar, the PML-N senator said the elder Sharif had no such trips scheduled before Oct 21.

The PML-N has opt­ed to cancel all its pre­viously planned rallies and conventions lead­ing up to Nawaz Sharif’s anticipated return to the country on October 21.

The party sourc­es also confirmed the cancellation of today’s scheduled public ral­ly in Lahore, as well as other gatherings in Khawaja Saad Rafique’s constituency.

Party insiders have cited various reasons for these cancellations. One source disclosed to The Nation that the large-scale meetings were called off to en­sure that the local party leadership doesn’t de­plete all their resourc­es and energies well before Nawaz Sharif’s arrival date. Instead, the plan is to hold meet­ings with UC-level office bearers to strategize and maximize partici­pation in the upcoming mega event, they said.

Another party source mentioned that the large rallies were can­celed to avoid creating any negative impression if the the public gather­ings fail to attract max­imum people especially after the successful rally of the Thokar Niaz Baig.

Worker meetings from all constituencies have now been directed to take place in Model Town, Lahore, under the supervision of Maryam Nawaz, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Se­nior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N), con­tinued to meet with offi­cials and workers of union councils in the National and Provincial Assembly constituencies of Lahore. On Tuesday, she held meet­ings with chairmen, coun­cilors, and workers from NA-133 and NA-127.

Former members of the National Assembly, includ­ing Shaista Pervez Malik and Ali Pervez Malik, for­mer members of the Pro­vincial Assembly, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Mian Mu­hammad Saleem, Chaud­hary Shahbaz Ahmed, and Khawaja Imran Nazir, par­ticipated in these meet­ings. Maryam Nawaz Sharif discussed the preparations for October 21 with union council representatives, workers, and party lead­ers, seeking their input on reception proposals of party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Separately, an import­ant meeting was con­vened to discuss prepa­rations for the arrival of the leader of the Muslim League-N Punjab, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on October 21. The meet­ing was chaired by Pres­ident Punjab and former Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. During the meeting, the preparations for October 21 were eval­uated, and participants ex­pressed their delight and satisfaction regarding the public’s enthusiasm.

Rana Sanaullah described the grand rally held in La­hore on October 8 as a preview of the reception planned for Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Shar­if. He expressed optimism that October 21 would mark a day of prosperi­ty, development, and relief from the common man’s hardships in Pakistan.

Sanaullah emphasized that people perceive the return of Mian Muham­mad Nawaz Sharif as a re­turn to better days, and on October 21, they would once again demonstrate their love and trust in him, as they had done three times before by electing him as Prime Minister.

He remarked that Nawaz Sharif is currently the only leader with the ability and vision to navigate the coun­try out of its current chal­lenges, vowing that he would once again rescue the nation from inflation, poverty, and difficulties as he has done in the past.