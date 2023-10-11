Nawaz to leave UK for Saudi Arabia today

HOMECOMING.
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday told reporters that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will fly to Saudi Arabia today (October 11), where he will perform Umrah and spend time with his son Hussain Sharif.
Siddiqui also said Nawaz would leave for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. “I don’t have any reports of his meeting with the Royal family.
Siddiqui added that Nawaz would leave for the United Arab Emirates two days before his expected arrival in Pakistan on October 21. “He will rest there and is also expected to meet some party leaders.”
In response to a question on reports regarding Nawaz visiting China and Qatar, the PML-N senator said the elder Sharif had no such trips scheduled before Oct 21.
The PML-N has opted to cancel all its previously planned rallies and conventions leading up to Nawaz Sharif’s anticipated return to the country on October 21.
The party sources also confirmed the cancellation of today’s scheduled public rally in Lahore, as well as other gatherings in Khawaja Saad Rafique’s constituency.
Party insiders have cited various reasons for these cancellations. One source disclosed to The Nation that the large-scale meetings were called off to ensure that the local party leadership doesn’t deplete all their resources and energies well before Nawaz Sharif’s arrival date. Instead, the plan is to hold meetings with UC-level office bearers to strategize and maximize participation in the upcoming mega event, they said.
Another party source mentioned that the large rallies were canceled to avoid creating any negative impression if the the public gatherings fail to attract maximum people especially after the successful rally of the Thokar Niaz Baig.
Worker meetings from all constituencies have now been directed to take place in Model Town, Lahore, under the supervision of Maryam Nawaz, said the sources.
Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N), continued to meet with officials and workers of union councils in the National and Provincial Assembly constituencies of Lahore. On Tuesday, she held meetings with chairmen, councilors, and workers from NA-133 and NA-127.
Former members of the National Assembly, including Shaista Pervez Malik and Ali Pervez Malik, former members of the Provincial Assembly, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Mian Muhammad Saleem, Chaudhary Shahbaz Ahmed, and Khawaja Imran Nazir, participated in these meetings. Maryam Nawaz Sharif discussed the preparations for October 21 with union council representatives, workers, and party leaders, seeking their input on reception proposals of party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Separately, an important meeting was convened to discuss preparations for the arrival of the leader of the Muslim League-N Punjab, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on October 21. The meeting was chaired by President Punjab and former Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. During the meeting, the preparations for October 21 were evaluated, and participants expressed their delight and satisfaction regarding the public’s enthusiasm.
Rana Sanaullah described the grand rally held in Lahore on October 8 as a preview of the reception planned for Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He expressed optimism that October 21 would mark a day of prosperity, development, and relief from the common man’s hardships in Pakistan.
Sanaullah emphasized that people perceive the return of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as a return to better days, and on October 21, they would once again demonstrate their love and trust in him, as they had done three times before by electing him as Prime Minister.
He remarked that Nawaz Sharif is currently the only leader with the ability and vision to navigate the country out of its current challenges, vowing that he would once again rescue the nation from inflation, poverty, and difficulties as he has done in the past.