Wednesday, October 11, 2023
NMU organizes awareness walk on World Mental Health Day

October 11, 2023
MULTAN  -  The Department of Psychiatry, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organized an awareness walk regarding World Mental Health Day here on Tues­day. It was aimed at highlighting mental health, its diseases and impacts and prevention.

It started from the Nishtar administration block and culminated at NMU Clock Tower and was led by Pro VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Rao Amjad, Head of Psychiatry Department Dr Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq while and a large number of doctors, nurses and para­medics participated.

Dr Mehnaz Khakwani told the participants that a good number of people fell prey to mental health diseases and it was a dire need of hour to educate the masses about it. The participants were hold­ing placards inscribed with slogans about mental health precautionary measures and its cure.

