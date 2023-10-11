Wednesday, October 11, 2023
No action should be taken against registered Afghans: Safron ministry

Web Desk
12:23 PM | October 11, 2023
The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron), through a notification, has asked relevant departments and agencies to refrain from harassing or taking any undue adverse action against registered Afghan refugees holding proof of registration (PoR) on cards and holders of Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) issued by Nadra.

The notification says that instructions had already been conveyed to all stake holders and provincial governments that Afghan refugees with valid proof of registration and Afghan Citizen Card were allowed to reside temporarily in Pakistan and could only be repatriated voluntarily.

It further stated that harassing, arresting, detaining registered Afghan refugees would adversely affect Pakistan’s image and goodwill earned over the last 43 years.

