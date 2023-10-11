‘No police action against illegal Afghan migrants till Oct 31’

PESHAWAR - As unregistered and illegally settled Afghans voluntarily begin repatriation to their own country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have decided not to use force or take any action against them until October 31.

According to the office of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), the police have been instructed not to initiate any operation or crackdown against unregistered and illegally staying Afghan refugees until the end of this month. They are also asked to take special care of the self-esteem of Afghan refugees.

It further stated that all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) have been directed to collect data on illegal residents from District Police Officers (DPOs) in their respective districts during this period.